The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a 2024 liquor store homicide. DeAndre Williams was previously named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted." Investigators said the homicide of a loved one preceded the shooting at the liquor store.



A Milwaukee man who was previously named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" has been sentenced to prison for a 2024 liquor store homicide.

Prison sentence

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged DeAndre Williams, 23, with first-degree reckless homicide in September 2024. He was on the run for months, but U.S. Marshals said he surrendered after seeing himself on "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" in February 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Court records show Williams pleaded guilty to the homicide charge in June. On Thursday, Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced him to 30 years in prison, with credit for nearly two years' time served, and 10 years of extended supervision.

DeAndre Williams

Liquor store shooting

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a liquor store near 23rd and Capitol on the night of Sept. 23, 2024. The victim, who was still conscious at that time, told an officer that someone shot him in the back. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later. The medical examiner's office identified him as 41-year-old Romell Campbell.

Detectives watched surveillance video from the liquor store. Prosecutors said it showed Campbell walk out of the store to smoke a cigarette around 7:53 p.m. The suspect went into the store minutes later and could be heard making comments to nobody in particular that a 51-year-old "just wacked [sic] my brother."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fatal shooting near 23rd and Capitol (Sept. 23, 2024)

The complaint states the suspect then pulled a mask over his nose, bought liquor, and said his "brother" was the only thing he had left. He then walked toward the door, kicked it, looked toward Campbell and said "What the (expletive) you looking at?" The suspect then hit Campbell in the face, raised a gun and shot it. Campbell fell to the ground, and the suspect ran.

Dig deeper:

A 17-year-old had been shot and killed earlier that day. Police showed an associate of that victim a picture of the liquor store shooting suspect, per the complaint, and that person identified the suspect as "Deandre" – who was "like a cousin" to the victim. A witness to the liquor store shooting was then shown a photo of Williams the next day, and identified the person in the photo as the person who was talking about his "brother" being killed.

There was a fatal shooting near 14th and Locust that happened around 3:30 p.m. that day – less than five hours before the liquor store shooting. A 17-year-old boy was killed, and police arrested a 51-year-old man. The medical examiner's office later identified the victim as Javontae Davis. The district attorney's office told FOX6 News it was the shooting Williams was referencing at the liquor store.

Related article