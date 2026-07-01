The Brief The next school year is two months away, and now, Milwaukee Public Schools needs to find a new home for some 500 students and dozens of staff members. A massive fire completely destroyed the 109-year-old Lincoln Avenue School building. Officials are hosting community meetings on July 13 and 14 to address relocation plans, though details of those meetings have not been shared.



The next school year is two months away, and Milwaukee Public Schools is trying to solve its latest issue — where to send hundreds of students and dozens of staff after fire destroyed Lincoln Avenue School on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the building is a total loss. A look from above the 109-year-old school explains why: The roof is gone, collapsed into classrooms and hallways.

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Sandra Sanchez Segura was one of several people who stopped by the school Wednesday.

"I remember it as if it was yesterday," Sanchez Segura said.

It has been almost 20 years since she taught third grade bilingual at Lincoln Avenue School. The fact she felt she had to come back to see it like this tells you just how much this place still means to her.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire destroys Lincoln Avenue School

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

"Just thinking of their families – the families that this has affected. It's one thing to get excited and plan and prepare for the fall, but now, this is a different type of planning and preparation," said Sanchez Segura.

Lincoln Avenue Principal Damaris Ayala sent a letter to families and staff Wednesday. It said, in part, "While this fire has been deeply painful, it is important to remember that Lincoln Avenue School has always been defined by its people – not its walls."

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Omar Aponte, a Milwaukee father who attended the school, said he agrees 100% with Ayala. He had planned to drop his daughters off at the Community Learning Center housed inside the school on Tuesday morning.

"That building right there was actually my classroom in fourth grade. Now that I'm looking at it from this angle, it looks really sad. It's pretty depressing, just because we were once kids and didn't ever think about anything that could happen to the building," Aponte said.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said his department does not yet have a strong lead as to what caused the fire. Milwaukee police are not investigating it as arson.

Where do students, staff go?

What's next:

Angel Pérez lives across the street from the school.

"It's sad, it's sad," Pérez said.

In an interview with FOX6 News Wednesday, Pérez said he had just been offered a position on the school's maintenance team. He's not sure where that goes from here, or where his kids will keep learning now that the school across the street isn't an option.

"For my little one, I still don't know where she would go for school. We still need to search for that place that hopefully will be the best for her now," Pérez said.

MPS told FOX6 News senior administrators are working nonstop to come up with a plan for next school year.

The district is hosting community meetings on July 13 and 14 to answer the unanswered questions, though details of those meetings have not yet been determined.

Letter to Lincoln Avenue families, staff

What they're saying:

Dear Lincoln Avenue Families and Staff,

As we all continue to process the shock of yesterday’s devastating fire at Lincoln Avenue School, we remain profoundly grateful that the building was empty at the time and that no one was hurt. We continue to be so thankful for the Milwaukee Fire Department and suburban fire departments that responded to the fire on an incredibly hot day. We also appreciate the work of the Milwaukee Police Department for their tireless efforts to secure the site and keep the neighborhood safe. Investigators are still working to find out what started the fire.

While this fire has been deeply painful, it is important to remember that Lincoln Avenue School has always been defined by its people—not its walls. The true heart of Lincoln Avenue is our community of dedicated educators, staff, and families who come together every day to support our students. That community remains entirely intact. The spirit, dedication, and bonds we share are not lost to this fire, and Lincoln Avenue will continue to live on through all of us as we move forward together.

We know you have many questions about what comes next, particularly regarding the upcoming school year. Please rest assured that MPS leadership and school administration are already actively working on plans for our students and staff. Our goal and plan is to keep the school community together at one location for next school year.

We will hold community meetings on July 13 and 14 with both in person and virtual options, and will share more details soon. Student Services and other MPS departments will be available at these meetings to answer questions and assist with your needs.



We are committed to keeping you updated as frequently as possible throughout the summer as these plans are finalized.

As a reminder for the immediate weeks ahead:

· Summer Community Learning Center (CLC): Temporarily relocated to Hayes Bilingual School (971 W. Windlake Ave.) through July 31. The program remains the same. For questions, please call 414-475-8180.

· Summer Meals Program: Students are being redirected to the two closest alternate sites: Rogers Street Academy (2404 W. Rogers St.) and Modrzejewski Playfield (1020 W. Cleveland Ave.).

We will be adding an FAQ page to the school website very soon so that we can provide additional information. Thank you for your strength and continued partnership during this challenging time.



Sincerely,

Damaris Ayala

Principal

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Sam Kraemer and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.