Firefighters battle blaze at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

The Brief Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee on Tuesday. This is a developing story.



Firefighters on Tuesday morning, June 30, were battling a blaze at an elementary school on Milwaukee's south side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to Lincoln Avenue School, located in the area of 19th and Lincoln, shortly before 3 a.m.

Fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

FOX6 News crews at the scene saw thick plumes of smoke and fire raging from the roof.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

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Fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

Fire at Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.