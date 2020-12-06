Milwaukee LGBTQ youth ‘giving back’ to 26 families this Christmas

"This house is based on giving back," said Jenna Sterr, CourageMKE house supervisor.

Near 6th and Lapham, on a dreary day, the spirit of the holiday season shines bright.

"This started as a really small, little idea, and it turned into something that is a lot bigger than we ever anticipated," said Sterr.

Inside CourageMKE -- a group home for LGBTQ youth -- live three elves who have set out to bring cheer to their neighborhood.

"We had the kids help make a flyer that on one side it is in English and on the other side in Spanish," said Sterr.

It asked families what their children need and want this Christmas. The result, Sterr said, was wish lists from 26 families, totaling about 120 kids.

"Some of the responses were heartbreaking to me and heartwarming at the same time," said Sterr.

She said a young teen returned a flyer requesting clothing and toys for five children under the age of 5.

"She didn’t ask for anything for herself," said Sterr. "It was all just wishes for the kids."

A spreadsheet online detailing those wishes has received so much support, Sterr is adding one request for each family -- a $50 gift card toward a Christmas meal.

"I want to give back to the community because, you know, I’m blessed," said Makayla Taylor, 16, Courage MKE resident. "I have everything I want and need."

Taylor said the project is bringing light to her eyes, and those around her.

"It’s sad because I’m not around my family, but I get to call them," said Taylor. "Other people don’t have nobody to call, so like I said, I’m blessed. I’m mostly excited for the smiles on the little kids' faces."

If their spreadsheet fills up, CourageMKE will still gladly take additional donations. They’d like to have everything in by Dec. 12 to wrap the gifts and distribute them by Dec. 15.