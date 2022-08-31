Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal

From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.

Grant Gordon

Gordon's family said Grant died in 2003. He was an MPS teacher for 35 years, a principal at Garfield High School, and rose to general assistant to the superintendent. Gordon was also a World War II veteran.

Gordon's great niece said her uncle's legacy lives on. She had this message for MPS students.

"If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. With Uncle Grant, although they may not see him physically, they can see his picture and his name on the building. That should be a constant reminder that you too can be a principal. You too, are a leader," said Kellie Sigh, Gordon's great niece.

Wednesday's ceremony featured the late principal's family, friends, and a former student of Gordon's.