Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended to Nov. 20

article

City of Milwaukee residents now have until end of day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents an additional week to rake leaves to the street.

While the majority of leaves are down after the recent wind and rain storms, this extension from the ordinance’s November 15 rake-out deadline will allow five additional days as coming colder weather is expected to result in additional leaf droppage.

The city’s leaf collection operations on average keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of our waterways and sewer system and instead allow the leaves to be converted to nutrient rich compost.

NOTE: It takes about two or three weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire City. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, equipment used for leaf collection is redeployed for the winter season assignments such as snow and ice control. If residents have leaves after the final city cleanup has concluded they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting. Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tips for residents for a successful fall leaf collection