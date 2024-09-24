Milwaukee leaf, brush collection begins Oct. 1, 2024

article

The Brief Milwaukee residents can begin raking leaves and garden waste into the curb starting Oct. 1. New for 2024, residents can see where leaf crews are working. If you have a request for a special pickup, there is a phone number and website you can use.



The City of Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 its dates for leaf and brush collection for fall 2024.

Residents may rake leaves into the street Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 for collection. Officials say piles should be kept away from sewer grates and be left one foot away from the curb to promote water flow to the sewer system. Yard and garden waste, not including grass clippings, can be placed on top of leaf piles. Pumpkins and non-organic debris should not be added to leaf piles. Leaf pickup will start in mid-October and we will complete a final sweep of the city after the leaf rake-out deadline.

Where are the leaf crews?

New for 2024, residents will be able to see where leaf crews are currently working and what routes are up next at milwaukee.gov/leaves. Milwaukee officials will also continue updating the map for the final collection after the rake-out deadline.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brush Collection

Residents may continue to request special pickup of brush until Nov. 30 by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) or visiting milwaukee.gov/clickforaction. Brush should be placed on the curb, between the street and the sidewalk, or alley for collection. Brush should not be added to leaf piles.

Residents may also take up to 6 cubic yards of brush/yard waste, to one of the City of Milwaukee Drop Off Centers at no charge.

Winter Garbage & Recycling Collection

Garbage collection continues on a set schedule year-round while seasonally unscheduled recycling collection begins for many residents Dec. 2. For those households, recycling carts are collected from the storage location every 15-20 days on average.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Residents with set scheduled dates year-round must set out their cart on their scheduled collection day. Residents can view their garbage and recycling collection schedules at milwaukee.gov/collectionday.