Nearly all Milwaukee leaders condemn controversial mural

Nearly all Milwaukee leaders say a controversial mural must be taken down.

The mural is located at Holton and Locust, although as of Monday morning, Sept. 16, it is mostly covered.

Before it was boarded up, the mural showed the Star of David merged with a swastika.

A message was written on it, saying: "The irony of becoming what you once hated."

It sparked a strong reaction from the community.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine accused some of "vandalizing" private property.

The group will hold a press conference tonight, scheduled for 5 p.m.

To clarify, the mural denounces genocide in Palestine, not anti-semitism.

However, many members of the community disagree, including city leaders.

The mayor condemned the painting and in a statement, nearly all members of the Milwaukee Common Council called on the business owner to take down the mural.

While it's technically protected under the first amendment, leaders say it's important to call out those who support symbols of division, hatred, and violence.

The business owner defended the mural to FOX6, but hasn't said whether he will take it down.