Milwaukee memorial honors fallen officers: 'Always remember'

Milwaukee memorial honors fallen officers

The thin blue line is something officers hold close to the heart -- especially during the Greater Milwaukee Area Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

MILWAUKEE - Dozens of Milwaukee-area law enforcement officers honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Wednesday, May 5.

Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty were memorialized at MacArthur Square.

"We care a great deal about our city. We’re out here doing it selflessly every day," said Milwaukee Police Capt. Timothy Leitzke.

The ceremony honored the fallen. It was the first time many officers were able to connect since the pandemic.

"To be able to gather together and commune and share the stories and reflect upon what we’ve lost is important for us to be able to do that," Leitzke said.

The emotional ceremony was a chance for the brothers and sisters in blue to pay respect to their families.

"We will always remember the fallen officers, for we are family and that is what family is supposed to do," said Dale Bormann, Milwaukee Police Association president.

The memorial served as a reminder of the dangers officers face every day, especially prominent during the last year of unrest and COVID-19.

"We will never forget the selfless dedication displayed," said Fox Point Police Chief Chris Freedy.

Memorial held for Milwaukee law enforcement

A memorial ceremony for law enforcement members was held at MacArthur Square on Wednesday

It also highlighted the importance of the work first responders do for the community.

"We can look back at them as people who lived lives of consequence, as people who used their time on this earth to do good for their communities and do good for others," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Leitzke wants people to know law enforcement is there for them and asks the community to continue giving officers a chance to serve the best they can.

