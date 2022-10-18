Milwaukee launches Water Current Tour

article

The City of Milwaukee has launched the Water Current Tour, a self-guided walking tour that draws visitors from Downtown and the Historic Third Ward to locations throughout Walker’s Point, along the Water Technology District, and into the Harbor District.

According to a press release, the tour is part of Milwaukee’s Water Centric City Initiative, which showcases how the city manages its natural water resources in a sustainable and resilient way. The Water Current Tour features signage and artwork that showcases and educates visitors about Milwaukee’s efforts to improve water quality, preserve, protect, and restore water resources, and develop innovative water technologies.

"Milwaukee is a city built on water. Settled on the shores of Lake Michigan, at the confluence of three rivers, Milwaukee’s unique environment and water source has shaped our culture, residents, and history," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "The water tour highlights Milwaukee’s leadership on water to strengthen support for continued investments in environmental protection, water-related infrastructure, and water-related businesses."

The Water Current Tour includes water-themed visual cues connecting existing water attractions that build Milwaukee’s identity and sense of place around fresh water. Water mandalas and linking footprints painted on the sidewalk by artist Marina Lee guide and engage visitors along the tour. Wayfaring signs direct pedestrians to water-based locations and organizations across Milwaukee. Educational water signs provide visitors with the chance to read about water science, Milwaukee’s water history, and local attractions.

Educational signs are located at seven locations: the Harley-Davidson Museum, Global Water Center, Paliafito Eco-Arts Park, Rockwell Automation, Harbor View Plaza, Boone & Crockett, and Confluence Point. Visitors can read the sign information in multiple languages and view the tour map at milwaukee.gov/WaterCurrentTour.