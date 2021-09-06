Milwaukee Lakeshore Park Labor Day celebrations

Some enjoyed a beautiful Labor Day at Milwaukee's Lakeshore State Park.

Husband and wife duo, Linda and Sumah Skafir, teach a Zumba class at the YMCA together.

"All of the Ys are closed today, and it was a nice day, so we decided to come out here," said Linda Skafir.

"I practice here all the time," said Dumah Skafir. "This is the best spot. Beautiful view."

That was the mindset of many who enjoyed the holiday out on the lakefront, with lake being the keyword.

"It’s a beautiful day – 80 degrees, nice breeze from the lake," said Deanna and Adam Szadkowski.

"The breeze off the lake," said Emily McNulty. "You really can't get a much better day than this."

"You get a nice breeze off the lake, which is nice," said Ford Renalda.

The nice weather made Labor Day in Milwaukee a vacation destination right here at home.

"We’ve got local parks, traveling beer gardens," said Kris Kopitske. "We have so many fun things we can have fun doing without having to go anywhere."



"Milwaukee is the best," said Linda Skafir.