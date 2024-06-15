Enjoy a weekend of fun at Milwaukee's Lakefront Festival of Art

Head to the Milwaukee Art Museum for a weekend of art, food, music, and much more at the Lakefront Art Festival.

You can meet 120 artists from across the nation and shop for paintings, ceramics, fiber, metalwork, jewelry, and more.

You can also sample Milwaukee flavor from local restaurants, lounge in the sunshine in the beer and wine gardens, and make art in the outdoor Kohl’s Art Studio.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The family-friendly event runs from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, rain or shine.

Festival admission includes access to the museum.

For more information on the festival, click here.

.