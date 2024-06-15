Expand / Collapse search

Enjoy a weekend of fun at Milwaukee's Lakefront Festival of Art

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 15, 2024 7:27am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Lakefront Festival of Art in Milwaukee

Lindsey Wurz joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Milwaukee Art Museum's Lakefront Festival of Art, which has something for everyone.

MILWAUKEE - Head to the Milwaukee Art Museum for a weekend of art, food, music, and much more at the Lakefront Art Festival.

You can meet 120 artists from across the nation and shop for paintings, ceramics, fiber, metalwork, jewelry, and more.

You can also sample Milwaukee flavor from local restaurants, lounge in the sunshine in the beer and wine gardens, and make art in the outdoor Kohl’s Art Studio.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The family-friendly event runs from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, rain or shine.

Festival admission includes access to the museum.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Lakefront Festival of Art a 'labor of love'

Co-chairs Nancy Munroe and Heather Varady-Foth joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Lakefront Festival of Art happening at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Showcasing the work of artists

Artist Rosi Petri joined FOX6 WakeUp to showcase some of her artwork on display at the Lakefront Festival of Art in Milwaukee.

Weekend of fun - Lakefront Festival of Art

The artists are setting up their booths for the second day of the Lakefront Festival of Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

.