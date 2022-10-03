Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt

One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3.

Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.