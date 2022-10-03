Milwaukee Kosciuszko Park shooting, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt in a shooting at Milwaukee's Kosciuszko Park Monday night, Oct. 3.
Sheriff's officials said the victim, a male, was shot twice near the basketball courts at the park near 5th and Lincoln shortly before 9 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.