Milwaukee kids summer meals program launches, Brewers help

It can be a challenge for many Milwaukee families to keep food on the table, but the Milwaukee Brewers are stepping up to the plate and partnering with the Salvation Army to help out.

A team effort to prepare over 600 meals for kids across Milwaukee.

It's a cause that hits home for volunteers like Demetrius Trusa who grew up on the north side of the city.

"I know the feeling, I know the struggle," Trusa said. "It’s a real struggle and just to see that the Salvation Army is doing this with the Brewers is just amazing."

The Feed The Kids summer meals program kicked off on Tuesday, June 25, and will continue for nine weeks.

It's an all-hands-on-deck effort that Milwaukee leaders and others are helping with: doing their part in this nine-week meal program aimed at kids in underserved neighborhoods.

"We have 20 different locations and we actually go and bring the meals to the site," Salvation Army Milwaukee Area Commander Major Beverly Gates said. "We go into a designated spot and the kids will come to our van and pick up their meals."

Trusa is paying it forward by being part of the volunteer team for the second year.

"I'm very familiar with the Salvation Army, where it's needed, so and that's one of the reasons why I do what I do," Trusa said. "We are feeding the kids and putting a smile on their face."

Gates said this has all been made possible with the community efforts to continue this tradition.

"We really wanted to give back to the community," Trusa said. "Every year we try to help out as much as we can."

The program runs through Friday, Aug. 23.