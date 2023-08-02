Foam party at Milwaukee park helps keep kids cool

There are plenty of ways to cool off on a hot day. While some Milwaukee kids made a splash in the pool, others made bubbles.

It was all smiles at Franklin Square Playfield Wednesday afternoon at the first of three foam bubble parties that Milwaukee Recreation hosted across the city.

"My feet were hot, and then I went in it and it, like, cooled me down," said Lorali.

Instead of cooling off under the splash pad at Franklin Square, kids took a more bubbly approach.

"The smiles, that’s all it is. That’s all it takes for me,"said Kori Pelikan, owner of Bubble Bash. "I was planning my daughter’s birthday party and there was nothing like this in the area, so i’m like, hey, why not? Let’s bring it to all the kids!"

Foam party at Franklin Square Playfield (Courtesy: Milwaukee Rec)

Pelikan said it's a fun and different way families can beat the heat. It was free to families for kids ages 6-17.

"The kids love it, they never want me to leave," Pelikan said.

That love is mutual for Pelikan: "I used to be a teacher for 20 years, so I just love bringing joy to the children."

After one bash ended, another began. From Franklin Square, the party moved to Green Bay Playfield and then Clovernook Playfield.