Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Police arrest suspected shooter

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:13PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Police chief answers, 'Where are the parents?'

Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration Monday ended in gunfire that injured six. Just after the shooting, a very frustrated Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman briefed the media on the shooting. A day later, FOX6 News talked with the chief about plans to bring more peace to the city.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a Monday shooting that followed the city's Juneteenth celebration. He is suspected of being the lone shooter, police said.

The 15-year-old is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting. Previously, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man – both of whom were among six people wounded in the shooting.

The other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside a church near MLK and Chambers church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city's Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

It was one of many shootings that took place across the country over a bloody holiday weekend.