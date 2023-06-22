Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Police arrest suspected shooter

Milwaukee police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a Monday shooting that followed the city's Juneteenth celebration. He is suspected of being the lone shooter, police said.

The 15-year-old is the third person arrested in connection to the shooting. Previously, police arrested a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man – both of whom were among six people wounded in the shooting.

The other four people who were wounded are girls or women ranging in age from 14-18 years old, police said. All six of the people who were shot are expected to survive. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young women outside a church near MLK and Chambers church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city's Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

It was one of many shootings that took place across the country over a bloody holiday weekend.