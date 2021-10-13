Milwaukee agricultural export facility breaks ground

A new facility on Milwaukee's Jones Island broke ground Wednesday, Oct. 13. A nearly $35 million agricultural maritime export facility will be built there.

It will be one of the first on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system to handle various agricultural commodities that are delivered by truck, rail or ship.

The development opens Wisconsin's maritime and agriculture economies to new, international markets for a variety of goods.

"Dried distiller grains with solubles," an animal feed supplement, are expected to be among the commodities handled. Future services will include the export of Wisconsin-grown soybeans, corn and grain.

The project is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee since the 1950s, when the St. Lawrence Seaway was being built, according to the city.

The new facility, a joint project between Port Milwaukee and The DeLong Company, is expected to be fully operational by April 2023.

