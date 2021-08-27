Milwaukee intentional hit-and-run near 35th & North: police

Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who they say intentionally ran over two people outside of a grocery store Friday morning, Aug. 27.

A video that appears to show the hit-and-run has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. Police ask anyone who may recognize the car to give them a call.

Around 11:30 a.m., the video shows a chaotic scene outside a Pick ‘n Save near 35th and North. A car crashes into two people before speeding off.

"I can’t even believe first of all someone would hit someone with their car, you know what I mean? What would possess someone to want to hit someone with their car?" said Tranisha Topps. "And then at a grocery store where kids could have been hit, elder people are there. We just need to do better as a community."

Police said a 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 22-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third woman was also hit but refused medical treatment.

Topps saw police in the parking lot Friday morning. Now that she has seen the video, she is concerned about taking her family there again.

"It kind of deters you from wanting to shop there, you know? You come out with your kids, and then what if somebody was walking past with a shopping cart and them and their kids got hit," said Topps.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect.

