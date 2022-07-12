Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks rescheduled for Aug. 2

article

The City of Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, July 12 the postponed Independence Day fireworks have been rescheduled and will take place on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2, in parks throughout the city.

The Milwaukee fireworks on Aug. 2 will all begin at 9:15 p.m. (CT) at the originally-scheduled Milwaukee County Parks:

Alcott Park

Gordon Park (Due to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside High School’s parking lot for the evening fireworks display.)

Humboldt Park

Jackson Park

Lake Park

Lincoln Park

Mitchell Park

Noyes Park

Washington Park

Wilson Park

This rescheduled date coincides with National Night Out and will not interfere with programming that is currently scheduled at the Milwaukee County Parks listed above.

Additional updates will be available at Milwaukee.gov/july4th.