Wisconsin Center District CEO investigated for inappropriately touching elected leader: sources

The head of the Wisconsin Center District was investigated for inappropriately touching Milwaukee's Common Council president, according to sources. Marty Brooks and José Pérez are both on the district's board. The alleged incident happened after an event for David Crowley's campaign for governor.



Marty Brooks, the head of the Wisconsin Center District, was investigated for inappropriately touching Milwaukee Common Council President José Pérez, multiple sources have confirmed to FOX6 News.

What they're saying:

Brooks is the CEO of the Wisconsin Center District, a governmental body that owns the Baird Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre. Brooks was not criminally charged as a result of the investigation.

"The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office, in which we have the utmost confidence, completed a thorough review and concluded there was no basis for the issuance of criminal charges," Attorney Michael Hart, representing Brooks, said in a statement. "Marty looks forward to continuing his work of enhancing Milwaukee’s hospitality experience."

FOX6 News typically keeps alleged victims' names private but in this instance has decided to name Pérez, who is also on the board of the Wisconsin Center District, given the public nature of his position.

Pérez did not respond to an inquiry from FOX6.

The Wisconsin Center District receives a 3% hotel room tax in Milwaukee County, 3% on car rentals at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and 0.5% on food and beverage sales in the county. For hotels in the city of Milwaukee, the district receives a 7% hotel room tax.

The allegation was first reported online by Wisconsin Right Now.

Alleged incident

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened after an Oct. 22, 2025 event for David Crowley’s campaign for governor. As far as the nature of the alleged touching, sources wouldn’t speak on the record about the details.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Crowley campaign said:

"We’ve been made aware of an investigation of an incident that occurred in October. Every such allegation deserves to be taken seriously and merits a thorough examination.

"The Crowley Campaign held an event at the restaurant where the incident is alleged to have occurred, but the campaign event ended before the period under investigation. Neither County Executive Crowley, nor any member of his staff, was present at the time of the alleged incident. We were not made aware of the incident at the time, and have not been part of the investigation."