Milwaukee in-person absentee voting underway for April 7 election

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The Brief In-person absentee voting runs from March 24 through April 5 at seven locations across Milwaukee. The high-traffic Midtown site has relocated to 4170 N. 56th Street. Secure ballot drop boxes are now open for mail-in ballots, though some standard Election Day polling places have changed.



The Milwaukee Election Commission (MEC) announced on Tuesday, March 24, the start of In-Person Absentee Voting (IPAV), commonly known as early voting, for the April 7 election.

Early voting underway

What we know:

Early voting will be available at seven locations across the City of Milwaukee from Tuesday, March 24 through Sunday, April 5. Voters may visit any early voting site to cast their ballot. Locations and hours are available at city.milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting.

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A news release says Milwaukee’s busiest early voting site, Midtown, has relocated to 4170 N. 56th Street in the Midtown Shopping Center, just north of W. Capitol Drive. Voters who previously visited Midtown site at 60th and Capitol should note this new location.

Ballot drop boxes

Dig deeper:

In addition to early voting, MEC’s secure ballot drop boxes are open and available throughout the city. Milwaukee voters who have received an absentee ballot in the mail may return their completed, signed, witnessed, and sealed ballot to any official drop box. A full list of locations and hours is available at city.milwaukee.gov/election.

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Voters are also reminded that some polling locations have changed for the April election. To ensure a smooth voting experience, residents can confirm their Election Day polling place in advance by visiting MyVote.wi.gov and clicking ‘Find My Polling Place.’

Get more info

What you can do:

For more information on early voting, drop box locations, or polling place changes, visit city.milwaukee.gov/election or contact the Milwaukee Election Commission at 414-286-VOTE (8683) or voterinfo@milwaukee.gov.