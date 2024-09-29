Milwaukee citizenship, immigration office moving in October

article

The Brief U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is moving its Milwaukee field office next month. The current facility on Knapp Street will close on Oct. 3. The new facility, located on Wisconsin Avenue, will begin in-person services on Oct. 21.



The office is moving from 310 E. Knapp St. to 310 W. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 850. The last day of operations at the current office will be Thursday Oct. 3.

There will be no in-person services available from Oct. 4-18. Services will resume at the new Wisconsin Avenue facility on Monday, Oct. 21.

USCIS said the new 23,475-square-foot office will primarily provide naturalization services and adjustment of status (green card) interviews and adjudications. It will also offer administrative naturalization ceremonies for USCIS customers in the state of Wisconsin.

The office will have 30 employees and serve approximately 250 customers per week, the agency said.

The USCIS Milwaukee Application Support Center, which is co-located on site with the USCIS Milwaukee Field Office, will remain open at the current Knapp Street location through Friday, Oct. 18. The ASC will open at the new Wisconsin Avenue location on Monday, Oct. 21.

USCIS field offices and application support centers do not allow walk-ins; appointments are required. Members of the public in need of emergency immigration services or an appointment can submit an online appointment request form or reach out to the USCIS Contact Center at 1-800-375-5283.