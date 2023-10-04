Illegal dumping on Milwaukee's north side, 'eyesore' angers residents

A Milwaukee alley near 12th and Keefe has become an illegal dumping site. The mound of mess – including couches, tables and chairs – is maddening for Julio Quinones and his neighbors.

"People don’t want to come here. People don’t want to buy houses. It looks bad," he said.

Quinones said people continue to illegally dump items near his home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s been an issue for a couple of years," he said. "Since the pandemic, it’s gotten really bad. It’s been happening for a while.

"They do it at night. They target at night when people are sleeping and people aren’t looking out."

Illegal dumping near 12th and Keefe

It’s a problem throughout the alley. Quinones walked FOX6 News from one nightmare to the next.

"I mean, it’s an eyesore," he said. "Mattresses, dresses, couches, branches."

Quinones said city workers have cleaned up piles in the past after neighbors filed a report. In a statement to FOX6 Wednesday, the Department of Neighborhood Services said: "The city of Milwaukee has received complaints regarding illegal dumping on this block." However, DNS did not say when crews would clean up the mess near Quinones' home.