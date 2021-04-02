Milwaukee housing development puts focus on residents’ success

Doing more than just handing over keys, a new housing development is being built in Milwaukee -- one that plans to help residents with skills that will make them successful.

"The goal is to provide decent, safe and affordable housing in an urban environment," said Carol Keen, director of asset management for Development and Compliance.

The Thirteen31 apartments off of National Avenue have big plans for their residents upon opening in August.

"We’ll have a brand new building; amenities including internet, it’s right on a bus line, there’s parking available, fitness, all sorts of amenities that they might not have in their current living situation," Keen said.

Thirteen31 Apartments

The 89-unit tax credit property not only provides a roof over residents' heads but empowerment services -- like job placement assistance and financial literacy mentorship.

Advertisement

"We have budget counseling, we can link you to resources, provide you with information about GED," said Keen. "We also have a preference for veterans. So you can apply and get a preference, and then we can also link you with resources in the community."

Thirteen31 Apartments

The one, two or three-bedroom units are available for income-restricted housing. The goal is to give individuals and families who move in a chance for long-term success -- not just shelter.

"I think it brings a new resource to the community, and housing offers the services help with housing stability," Keen said.

Thirteen31 is already getting inquires for the apartments. Additional information can be found at thirteen31place.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.