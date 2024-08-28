Milwaukee Housing Authority faces class-action lawsuit, filed by residents

The Brief Residents of Milwaukee's Housing Authority filed a class-action lawsuit for "uninhabitable" living conditions. Their complaint indicates "persistent and rampant bedbugs" in their residences. The residents are getting help from Common Ground.



Residents of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) and leaders from Common Ground announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28 a class-action lawsuit against the HACM for what they said were "uninhabitable" living conditions.

Common Ground and residents held a news conference on Wednesday to explain their issues.

A news release says College Court residents filed a complaint in Milwaukee County Circuit Court against HACM for "persistent and rampant bedbugs, asking a court to declare that their rent is subject to the equitable remedy of abatement unless the condition is immediately remediated."

In a records request served on HACM, Common Ground discovered that over the past five years more than 2,000 work orders were submitted by College Court tenants to address pervasive "pest control" issues.

In the complaint, tenants ask the court to declare that College Court’s bedbug infestation "materially affects the health or safety" of each tenant and "substantially affects the use and occupancy of the premises." The tenants further ask the Court to order an abatement remedy if the condition is not immediately rectified.

Milwaukee mayor responds

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson responded to the lawsuit at a news conference later Wednesday.

"We've worked, with, you know, individuals, with organizations, with residents that wanted to have more enforcement from the city," the mayor said. "When we found that we had the ability to have the Department of Neighborhood Services to go in, and to inspect units, I said, yes, let's use my executive authority."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Johnson said the city wants to be "solution-oriented." But he's also for the Common Council to approve appointments he said he's made to the Housing Authority Board.

HACM stated Wednesday afternoon that it does not comment on any pending litigation.

Complete news conference

This is a developing story.