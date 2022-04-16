Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire: No injuries near 87th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 87th and Burleigh around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first crews on scene requested additional help.

Multiple searches of the home found no additional victims and the family said everybody was accounted for.

There were no notable injuries and the family declined EMS help.

The fire is currently under investigation.

