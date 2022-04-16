Milwaukee house fire: No injuries near 87th and Burleigh

article

Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 87th and Burleigh around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first crews on scene requested additional help.

Multiple searches of the home found no additional victims and the family said everybody was accounted for.

There were no notable injuries and the family declined EMS help.

The fire is currently under investigation.

