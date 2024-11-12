Milwaukee house fire near 27th and Walnut; no injuries reported

article

The Brief A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. It happened in the area of 27th and Walnut. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. Crews were called out to the area of 27th and Walnut around 1:40 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a home with fire showing from the front of the first floor.

No occupants were found in the home after three different searches. No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

27th and Walnut, Milwaukee

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.