Milwaukee house fire near 27th and Walnut; no injuries reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2024 5:35am CST
Milwaukee
27th and Walnut, Milwaukee

    • A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.
    • It happened in the area of 27th and Walnut.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12. Crews were called out to the area of 27th and Walnut around 1:40 a.m. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a home with fire showing from the front of the first floor. 

No occupants were found in the home after three different searches. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

