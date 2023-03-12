Milwaukee house fire near Meinecke and Killian

article

Firefighters put out a house fire near Meinecke and Killian on Sunday morning, March 12.

Milwaukee's firefighters received a tip of someone seeing flames and smoke coming from a home around 6:30 a.m.

First responders worked on putting out the fire on the second floor of the 2-story house. Multiple searches of all levels of the home found no occupants. The fire was placed under control around 7 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.



