Milwaukee house fire near Meinecke and Killian
article
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters put out a house fire near Meinecke and Killian on Sunday morning, March 12.
Milwaukee's firefighters received a tip of someone seeing flames and smoke coming from a home around 6:30 a.m.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
First responders worked on putting out the fire on the second floor of the 2-story house. Multiple searches of all levels of the home found no occupants. The fire was placed under control around 7 a.m.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.