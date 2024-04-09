Milwaukee house fire; medical examiner releases ID of boy who died

article

FOX6 News learned on Tuesday, April 9 the name of the 6-year-old boy who died in a fire one week ago.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says 6-year-old Rashaan Wilson III died at a home near 36th and Custer in Milwaukee on the evening of April 2.

According to the medical examiner's report, the boy's uncle was watching him and several other kids. That is when the kids started putting garbage on the stove, sparking the fire.

Wilson's father has set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses.