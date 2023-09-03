Milwaukee house fire, arson investigation, 39th and Meinecke

article

Milwaukee police said that the house fire near 39th and Meinecke is being investigated as an arson on Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

Officials said a person intentionally started a vacant house on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the house to see smoke showing from the second floor and used an offensive fire attack to extinguish it.

Milwaukee Fire Department found fire on all three floors of the house. The home was vacant and boarded up.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Firefighters worked hard to salvage anything possible while ensuring the fire was extinguished.

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who intentionally set the house on fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.





