Milwaukee house fire, 67th and Congress, 2 rescued
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters rescued two people from a home on the city's north side on Saturday, May 25.
It happened near 67th and Congress just after 6 p.m. MFD said the fire started in the home's kitchen.
Firefighters rescued two people from the home, and paramedics evaluated both people at the scene.
One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other patient was released.