article

Milwaukee firefighters rescued two people from a home on the city's north side on Saturday, May 25.

It happened near 67th and Congress just after 6 p.m. MFD said the fire started in the home's kitchen.

Firefighters rescued two people from the home, and paramedics evaluated both people at the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other patient was released.