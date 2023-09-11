Milwaukee house fire, 5th Place and Chase, floors collapsed
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Sept. 11 responded to the scene of a house fire near 5th Place and Chase Avenue in Milwaukee.
Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a wood-framed home with fire showing on all floors.
Firefighters searched all buildings and found no occupants. Red cross was contacted for one family.
The building was vacant and due to heavy fire the roof, first and second floors collapsed.