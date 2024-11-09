Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire near 28th and Burleigh, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 9, 2024 7:26am CST
Milwaukee fire near 28th and Burleigh

Fire crews responded to a house fire near 28th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 9.

    • A fire damaged a house in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 9.
    • It happened near 28th and Burleigh.
    • No one was injured.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 9.

When FOX6 crews arrived around 6:45 a.m., crews were already on top of the still-smoking structure.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people were inside when the fire started and were able to get out.

Fire near 28th and Burleigh

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

