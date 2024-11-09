Milwaukee house fire near 28th and Burleigh, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 9.
When FOX6 crews arrived around 6:45 a.m., crews were already on top of the still-smoking structure.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says two people were inside when the fire started and were able to get out.
Fire near 28th and Burleigh
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.