Milwaukee house fire at 26th and Michigan; firefighters respond twice
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters twice battled fire at a house near 26th and Michigan on Monday, Jan. 30.
Officials tell FOX6 News the first call came around 10:30 a.m. Fire started in the basement of the two-and-a-half story home – and spread to all floors. An extra fire engine was called in due to the bitter cold – so crews could rotate.
Fire officials say there was an extreme hoarding situation at the structure. There were no people in the home at the time – and nobody was hurt.
The scene was brought under control around 11:15 a.m.
Jus before 2 p.m., firefighters were called back to the house – this time for a fire in the attic of the structure. Fire officials say this was a new fire – and not the previous fire rekindling.
Milwaukee police and the fire investigation unit are investigating the cause.
