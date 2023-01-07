Milwaukee house fire on 21st and Brown; 3 people displaced

article

Milwaukee fire crews responded to a house fire near 21st and Brown around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 7.

Milwaukee Fire Department said there was fire throughout the first and second floors of the building.

Fire crews found three family members and their two dogs safe outside the building. Officials said the house is a total loss. American Red Cross is helping the family.

The fire is under investigation.