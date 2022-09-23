South side Milwaukee house fire near 18th and National

article

Milwaukee firefighters battled a house fire near 18th and National Avenue on the city's south side late Thursday, Sept. 22.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire extended to the attic.

Officials say there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting seven people who lived in the home.

While the cause of this duplex fire remains unknown, officials indicated it does not appear to be suspicious.