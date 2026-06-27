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The Brief Fire destroyed an attached garage and damaged a home in Milwaukee. It happened at 115th and Mill, just west of I-41, on Saturday afternoon. The homeowner told FOX6 he was trying to sell and had left before a showing.



Plans to sell a home on Milwaukee's northwest side are on hold after fire damaged the property just before a showing on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

115th and Mill

What we know:

FOX6 News got to the scene at 115th and Mill, just west of I-41, at around 3:40 p.m. The fire destroyed an attached garage and damaged the home itself.

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A Milwaukee Fire Department battalion chief said no one was home when the fire happened and no one was injured.

The homeowner, who did not want to speak on camera, told FOX6 he was trying to sell the home. He said he left just after 2 p.m. and took his pets out so the home could be shown, and his realtor arrived shortly after the fire started.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.