Milwaukee hotel shooting, security guard killed

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, Dec. 6. at the Days Inn & Suites near 6th and Vine. It happened around 11:20 p.m.

Police said the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Stanton, a security guard at the hotel.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries on the scene. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the circumstances that led to the homicide appear to be argument-related. Loved ones of the victim told FOX6 News that they believe Stanton was trying to break up a fight.

"It's hard of course, but I don't really know what to say about it; it's difficult to deal with," said Terrance Stanton, the victim's uncle. "An argument is not worth taking someone's life for. It's not something you can dial back the time and redo or take it away."

6th and Vine homicide: Man shot, killed after argument

"We spoke with the police, they confirmed," Yolanda Smith, the victim's cousin, said. "It was heartbreaking because Jose loved his job.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

"That's scary. These days people are just terrible, but I just hope and pray that you turn yourself in and just do what's right by Jose please," said Smith. "Don't forget about Jose. Remember Jose, he was a good guy, loving guy, just keep him in your hearts and prayers."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Days Inn & Suites has not commented on the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.