Milwaukee hotel fire, 1 person found dead in room

The Brief One person is dead following a fire at a hotel in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 16. The fire happened at Norwood Inn & Suites near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring. The fire was contained to just one room.



One person died in a hotel fire in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, 911 calls came in just before 6 a.m. about a fire at the Norwood Inn & Suites near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring.

Responding fire crews found light smoke in the building and found a hotel room with a fire inside.

Firefighters pulled one person out of that room and determined that person had died.

The fire was contained to just that room and was extinguished.

A few other people were looked at for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the fire.