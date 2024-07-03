Milwaukee hotel death; victim's wife speaks out

Warning: Video below may not be appropriate for all viewers

The wife of the man who died outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel on Sunday, June 30, spoke with FOX6 News in an exclusive interview after the incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 43-year-old Dvontaye Mitchell fought with security guards as they escorted him outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel and held him down until police arrived.

Video shows what appears to be four hotel security officers trying to restrain Mitchell. He was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

Wife opens up

On Wednesday, July 3, Mitchell’s wife, Deasia Harmon, said she wants him to be remembered as a loving father.

"He begged for his life and he shouldn’t have had to do that," Harmon said. "He was already where they wanted him to be."

MPD said its homicide unit is investigating.

"He gave nobody a reason not to love him. He was a wonderful person, they didn’t have to do him like that,"Harmon said. "And I just want everybody involved to be held accountable for what they did."

Witnesses say before the altercation, he locked himself in a bathroom with a woman inside. His family said he struggled with mental illness.

"Even if he was in the wrong, even if he did something he had no business, that was no reason to take his life," Harmon said. "You could have called the authorities."

Lawyers involved

Right now, it is not considered a criminal case.

Harmon has retained attorney William Sulton.

"You’re seeing them force his hands behind their back, you’re seeing them on top of his lungs," Sulton said. "They are literally killing him."

Hyatt released a statement, saying a third-party operator is taking action, and the employees involved have been suspended:

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved Mr. Mitchell. We are working swiftly with the hotel’s third-party operator, Aimbridge Hospitality, to understand the full extent of what transpired. We understand Aimbridge Hospitality is conducting a thorough investigation and has suspended employees involved in the incident. The hotel is fully cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department, and we do not have further details to provide at this time."

Mitchell is set to be laid to rest next week.

"They murdered him," mother-in-law Kimberly Hays said. "He begged for his life and for his daughter to have to turn on the TV and see, that’s unacceptable."

FOX6 News also learned a well-known civil rights attorney has gotten involved. That attorney is Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd. He is representing Mitchell’s mother.