Milwaukee hotel death; D'Vontaye Mitchell's loved ones protest

Protesters seeking justice for D'Vontaye Mitchell took their demands to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's front door on Tuesday, July 16.

It’s been over two weeks since Mitchell died after an altercation with security at the Hyatt rRegency in downtown Milwaukee.

This week, many buildings downtown are closed for the Republican National Convention. So protesters, including Mitchell’s family and supporters, took the case to district attorney John Chisholm's home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing potential charges related to Mitchell’s death. Last week, the Milwaukee Police Department said it referred a felony murder charge with the underlying charge of battery for four people involved.

That’s a potential charge for each person seen on video restraining Mitchell.

Related article

"Release the video, press charges, we want justice for my cousin," Patrice Beiersdorf said.

He died June 30, after two security officers and two hotel employees held him down. His attorney said he was beaten with a baton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We couldn't go downtown, so we figured let's show up at the house and continue to push this message, because as you can hear they are serious about this," cousin Samantha Mitchell said. "We are serious about this as a family. My cousin did not have to go out like that."

The DA told FOX6 News last week it is still waiting on full autopsy results from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy has been completed, but the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chisholm wrote, "…our office is working to ensure justice and accountability. The results of a full autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are vital to our office's evaluation of criminal liability in Mr. Mitchell's death…We anticipate a swift decision in this matter upon the return of these findings."