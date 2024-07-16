Milwaukee hotel death; D'Vontaye Mitchell autopsy results pending

article

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm released a statement on Tuesday, July 16 to indicate the autopsy results in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell are pending.

Mitchell died outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee after security guards tried to restrain him on Sunday, June 30. The employees involved in the altercation have been fired.

Witnesses said Mitchell locked himself inside a women's bathroom and fought with private security guards, who then held him down until officers arrived. He was unresponsive when they did.

The Milwaukee Police Department referred four individuals for felony murder charges in the death.

In his statement on Tuesday, Chisholm wrote, "…our office is working to ensure justice and accountability. The results of a full autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are vital to our office's evaluation of criminal liability in Mr. Mitchell's death…We anticipate a swift decision in this matter upon the return of these findings."

Celebration of life

Powerful words were spoken at Mitchell's funeral at Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 11.

Mitchell was a son, father and husband. Family and friends said their final goodbyes Thursday – offering songs of hope and words of encouragement.

D'Vontaye Mitchell funeral, Milwaukee

"I know he seeing everything that we doing for him and he smiling down," said Darrell Giles, Mitchell's brother.

"We want justice for D’Vontaye. That’s what we want and we gone fight. We are not going to give up," said Brenda Giles, Mitchell's mother.

"My heart is so heavy. I just want to remember the best parts of him," said DeAsia Harmon, widow.

This is a developing story.