Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021.

Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The incident happened near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee on March 22, 2021. Police said they were met with gunfire as they rescued a 30-year-old woman who was being held against her will. It prompted an eight-hour standoff.

Police said the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and two kids managed to escape. The police department’s negotiators tried to get Lockett to surrender, but police said he fired his weapon.

Lockett was also sentenced to 40 years in prison with 30 years of extended supervision.