Milwaukee hospital's water birth suite; touted as safe, relaxing option

The Brief Aurora Sinai Medical Center has a new water birth suite. Water birth is touted as being safe and relaxing for new moms. Nearly 20 babies have been born in the Aurora water birth suite.



A new birthing suite is making waves at a Milwaukee hospital. It offers moms a natural, peaceful way to deliver babies – and it is backed by research.

"My name is Dai and she’s obviously the light of my life. So Dailight," said Dai Love, a new mother.

Since the moment she was born, Dailight has had her mom wrapped around her finger.

"I think she’s going to be a happy girl," Love said.

Baby Dailight

Dai Love gave birth to Dailight on Aug. 22.

"I was only pushing for less than 20 minutes," Love said.

It was an easy birth in a not-so-common birthing place.

"I knew I wanted a water birth before even getting pregnant for years," Love said.

Dai Love with baby Dailight

Love gave birth in Aurora Sinai Medical Center's water birth suite. It is the only hospital in southeast Wisconsin to offer water birth.

"I was kind of skeptical about it because I really didn’t know how that worked," said Deborah Pettis, Love's mother.

"We hear that over and over that the water completely relaxes people," said Emily Malloy, a certified nurse midwife. "The American College of Nurse Midwives has a statement that water birth is a safe and reasonable option for low-risk. But unfortunately, not all the professional societies agree."

Emily Malloy

Malloy led a two-year study focused on water birth as an option for pain relief during labor and delivery.

"It gives you that very peaceful, unmedicated, uninterrupted birth that you want in a setting that has all the backup options," Malloy said.

During water birth, a woman immerses her body in a pool of warm water. Malloy said it is safe and patient-centered.

Water birth suite at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

"Immediately when I got in and sat down, I felt the relief," Love said.

The suite has windows, a bed, medical equipment and a large tub where babies enter the world.

"Being able to be free and move around versus being in a bed is a better experience," Love said.

Pettis had that skepticism early on, but it is gone.

"She wasn’t in as much pain as I expected her to be in," Pettis said.

Deborah Pettis

This was the first time Dailight has been back at the hospital since she was born. But it might not be the family's final visit.

"I want three girls, three boys," Love told FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

Nearly 20 babies have been born in the Aurora water birth suite. It is on the labor and delivery floor where doctors, nurses and midwives are available during births.