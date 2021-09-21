Milwaukee's Hop streetcar needs operators, open interviews Thursday

article

The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, is in need of operators.

Open interviews will be held at the streetcar maintenance facility near 5th and Clybourn on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23.

The job fair runs from 1-4 p.m. Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be at least 21 years old and have a valid Wisconsin driver's license. Previous transit experience is not needed, a news release indicated.

Accepted candidates will be eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus and full benefits. Enrollment in a training program is required before becoming a full-time operator.

