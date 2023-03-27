Milwaukee Hop streetcar crash; collision with garbage truck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Hop streetcar was involved in a crash Monday morning, March 27 near Milwaukee and Wells. The accident has caused a temporary suspension of service.
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that a garbage truck struck the streetcar around 6:30 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.