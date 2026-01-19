Milwaukee honors MLK Day with focus on justice, equality

The Brief Milwaukee marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events focused on service, reflection and justice. Community leaders said King’s message remains urgent amid ongoing struggles for equality and rights. Volunteers honored King’s legacy through service projects and calls for continued engagement.



Milwaukee marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19, by honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy through reflection, celebration and community service, underscoring that his message of justice and equality remains relevant decades later.

A legacy that endures

What we know:

Events across the city highlighted King’s philosophy of love, nonviolence and service to others, even as speakers acknowledged that many of the struggles he fought continue today.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 15th and Vliet served as a focal point for remembrance. The center has been a longstanding hub for the Milwaukee community, providing programs and support for generations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The fact we can celebrate being here for 50 years with not closing the doors — except for the pandemic — is something to be honored, that we've been able to continue programming in the inner city, for all people," said Dee McCollum, director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Faith leaders also used the day to challenge people to carry King’s message forward in their own lives.

"Your life has a bigger purpose than just you," said the Rev. Kenneth Lock of Evolve Church. "If you're sincere and you want to see change happen, then maybe — just maybe — it can start with you."

Faith leaders call to action

Dig deeper:

More than 57 years after King’s assassination, volunteers gathered at Humboldt Park School for an annual day of service, honoring his legacy while decades removed from the struggle for equality and justice.

The Rev. Joseph Ellwanger, who worked alongside King during the civil rights movement, said current events show why King’s teachings still matter.

"The current phenomenon of the ice raids is a reminder to us that freedom and justice is not something to take for granted every day," he said. "We have to remain awake and alert and engaged in order to keep justice happening. So we have a long way to go."

Honoring Dr. King

Big picture view:

At St. Francis of Assisi, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Coalition echoed King’s nonviolent philosophy and his call to confront what he described as the "triple evils" of militarism, racism and poverty.

Ellwanger, who was the only white pastor involved in King’s strategy meetings in Alabama, said threats to voting rights and attacks on King’s legacy show the work is far from finished.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There's a lot of work to be done, yet, and the legacy of Dr. King is a reminder that working for justice is the calling on everybody — but especially people of faith," said Ellwanger.

More events

Around the area:

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration took place Monday at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Martin Luther King branch near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Locust Street. America’s Black Holocaust Museum was on site, offering tours and opportunities for visitors to learn about Dr. King’s life and lasting impact.

"For people of our color to actually be recognized for the things that they did, not only in our community, but around the nation is really really huge, especially in Milwaukee," said Joseph LeBlanc, museum-goer.

LeBlanc said honoring Dr. King holds special meaning for him, particularly with Martin Luther King Jr. Day recognized as a federal holiday.

Celebrations continued across the city with the 26th annual King Fest at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum.

Illinois Congressman Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley as keynote speakers.

"Every January we must ask ourselves, obey God’s will," said Jackson.

This year’s King Fest theme was "Reclaim, Re-Ascension, Revitalization." The event featured drumming, praise dancers, scholarship presentations and a vendors market.