The Brief A Milwaukee man was convicted of killing his uncle and another man. Daeshaun Graves has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. The victims were killed in separate shootings weeks apart.



A Milwaukee man convicted of killing his uncle and another man in two different shootings has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

In March, a jury found 22-year-old Daeshaun Graves guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of mutilating a corpse, one count of arson and four counts of felony bail jumping.

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Judge Laura Crivello sentenced Graves earlier this month to 60 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He was granted credit for nearly two years' time served.

Daeshaun Graves appears in court on March 20, 2025.

One man, two homicides

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Graves shot and killed his uncle, Darrell Harbour, on July 15, 2025. It happened near 36th and Courtland on Milwaukee's north side, and the shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

It is unclear where Graves was in the days that followed that homicide. But weeks later, prosecutors said Graves pulled the trigger again.

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Quincy Smith was shot on Aug. 4. Prosecutors said Graves shot Smith after a fight near 84th and Carmen, Smith fell into a stolen van and Graves drove off with Smith's head hanging out of the vehicle. Police later found the van torched near 34th and Auer with Smith's body inside.

Two days later, police found Graves at an Airbnb.

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