Daeshaun Graves found guilty in 2024 killings of uncle, second man

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The Brief A Milwaukee County jury found Daeshaun Graves guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, arson, and mutilating a corpse. Graves was convicted of the July 2024 shooting of his uncle, Darrell Harbour, and the August 2024 killing of Quincy Smith. Graves is set to be sentenced on May 21, 2026.



A Milwaukee County jury found Daeshaun Graves guilty on Friday, March 20, of all counts against him in connection with the 2024 killings of his uncle and a second man.

Graves was found guilty of two first-degree reckless homicide charges, four bail jumping charges, arson, and mutilating a corpse.

Graves is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

July 2024 incident

The backstory:

It was July 15, 2024. Prosecutors said Daeshaun Graves shot and killed his Uncle Darrell Harbour near 36th and Courtland in Milwaukee. The shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

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It is unclear where Graves was in the days that followed that homicide. But weeks later, on Aug. 4, prosecutors said Graves pulled the trigger again, and it did not end there.

August 2024 incident

What we know:

Quincy Smith, 31, was shot near 84th and Carmen in Milwaukee. Prosecutors said Graves shot Smith after a fight, Smith fell back into a van, a van that was stolen hours earlier, and Graves drove off with Smith's head still hanging out.

Police later found the van torched near 34th and Auer. Smith's body was found inside.

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Two days later, police found Graves at a rented-out Airbnb.

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