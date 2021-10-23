Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicides: 3 dead in 7 hours, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MPD responds to 3 homicides in 7 hours

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to the scene of three separate homicides in less than seven hours on Saturday morning, Oct. 23.

Police also responded to a pair of non-fatal shootings Saturday. One of the victims in those shootings is in critical condition.

105th and Lancaster

Just after 1:45 a.m., police said a 31-year-old Milwaukee man succumbed to unspecified injuries and died at the scene.

15th and Fiebrantz

Police said an unidentified female was shot and pronounced dead at the scene around 3:45 a.m. Officers found the victim while responding to another reported incident, MPD said.

12th and Fiebrantz

The third homicide happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. An unidentified man was fatally shot. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the victim was found unresponsive in an alley. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, the medical examiner said.

Milwaukee police line do not cross

24th and Lisbon

Police said a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was walking when a suspect in a vehicle fired shots – striking the victim around 11:45 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

48th and Capitol

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries during an apparent robbery that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in all five cases. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

